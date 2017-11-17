A pair of teens were accused of planning to attack their school with a rocket launcher. Ray Villeda reports.

A pair of 12-year-old boys were arrested after authorities said someone found a notebook where they sketched out plans to blow up their Queens school with rocket launchers, grenades and land mines.

The pre-teen boys will both face charges in family court after officials found the notebook in the gymnasium at I.S. 102 in Elmhurst on Nov. 1.

School staffers were able to match the handwriting to the boys, according to police, and the two boys were cuffed. They were later determined not to pose a threat to anyone at the school.

A city Education Department spokeswoman called the allegations "troubling" and said the district is working with the school to "ensure appropriate follow-up" action.

The arrests were first reported by the Daily News.