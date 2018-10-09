Teens Missing After Leaving Home to Search for Sister They Thought Was Missing: NYPD - NBC New York
Teens Missing After Leaving Home to Search for Sister They Thought Was Missing: NYPD

Published 40 minutes ago

    Nataly Carangvi, left, and Jermey Carangvi, right.

    What to Know

    • A pair of teenage siblings have been missing since they left their Brooklyn home, police said

    • Jermey Carangvi, 13, and Nataly Caranvgi, 11, were last seen in their home in Bushwick around 8 p.m. on Monday

    A pair of teenage siblings have been missing since they left their home to search for a sister they thought had gone missing, police said.

    Jermey Carangvi, 13, and Nataly Carangvi, 11, were last seen in their home on Bleecker Street in Bushwick around 8 p.m. on Monday, the NYPD said.

    The sister returned home, but the two teens didn’t, according to police.

    Jermey stands at 5-foot-1, weighs 95 pounds and has brown eyes and straight black hair, the NYPD said. Nataly stands at 4-foot-6, weighs 92 pounds and also has brown eyes and straight, long black hair, according to police.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

