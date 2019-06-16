What to Know A group of teens hurled an ethnic slur at a man and slashed him on the hand with a box cutter as he was waiting for the train, police said

A group of teens hurled an ethnic slur at a man and slashed him on the hand with a box cutter while he was waiting for the train, the NYPD said.

The 52-year-old man was waiting for a 6 train on the northbound platform at the Castle Hill Avenue station in the Bronx around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when three to five teens got off a train that had just arrived, called him an ethnic slur and slashed his left hand with a box cutter, police said.

The teens fled the scene after the attack, according to police.

Police said they are investigating the attack as a possible bias crime. They didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident.

No one had been arrested in connection with the attack as of Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said.