Teens Hurl Ethnic Slur at Man Waiting for Train, Slash Him With Box Cutter: NYPD - NBC New York
Teens Hurl Ethnic Slur at Man Waiting for Train, Slash Him With Box Cutter: NYPD

Police said they are investigating the attack as a possible bias crime

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A group of teens hurled an ethnic slur at a man and slashed him on the hand with a box cutter as he was waiting for the train, police said

    • The man was waiting for a 6 train on the northbound platform at the Castle Hill Avenue station in the Bronx when the attack happened

    • Police said they are investigating the attack as a possible bias crime. No one had been arrested as of Sunday afternoon

    A group of teens hurled an ethnic slur at a man and slashed him on the hand with a box cutter while he was waiting for the train, the NYPD said.

    The 52-year-old man was waiting for a 6 train on the northbound platform at the Castle Hill Avenue station in the Bronx around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday when three to five teens got off a train that had just arrived, called him an ethnic slur and slashed his left hand with a box cutter, police said.

    The teens fled the scene after the attack, according to police.

    Police said they are investigating the attack as a possible bias crime. They didn't immediately provide additional details about the incident.

    No one had been arrested in connection with the attack as of Sunday afternoon, the NYPD said.

