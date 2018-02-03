Teens Knock Deliveryman Off Bike, Rob Him in Manhattan: Police - NBC New York
Teens Knock Deliveryman Off Bike, Rob Him in Manhattan: Police

Published 6 hours ago

    Video Shows Suspects in Attack on Chinese Delivery Cyclist

    Police released surveillance video Saturday of two suspects wanted for attacking a Chinese food deliveryman and stealing his money in Washington Heights this week.

    What to Know

    • A deliveryman was attacked as he rode his bike in Washington Heights this week

    • Police released surveillance video of two teenage suspects on Saturday

    • The teens stole more than $100 from the deliveryman but he was not seriously injured in the attack, police say

    Two teens attacked and robbed a bicyclist delivering Chinese food in Manhattan, police say.

    The deliveryman was attacked Thursday evening as he was on a bicycle on West 186th Street in Washington Heights, according to police.

    One of the teens punched the 38-year-old deliveryman in the head, knocking him off his bike and into a parked car, according to police.

    The second teen then rummaged through the deliveryman’s pockets and stole $130 in cash, police said.

    After robbing the deliveryman, the teens took off down 186th Street. Police said they believe the suspects are in their mid-to-late teens.

    The victim suffered head pain but refused medical attention.

    Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

