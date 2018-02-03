Police released surveillance video Saturday of two suspects wanted for attacking a Chinese food deliveryman and stealing his money in Washington Heights this week.

Two teens attacked and robbed a bicyclist delivering Chinese food in Manhattan, police say.

The deliveryman was attacked Thursday evening as he was on a bicycle on West 186th Street in Washington Heights, according to police.

One of the teens punched the 38-year-old deliveryman in the head, knocking him off his bike and into a parked car, according to police.

The second teen then rummaged through the deliveryman’s pockets and stole $130 in cash, police said.

After robbing the deliveryman, the teens took off down 186th Street. Police said they believe the suspects are in their mid-to-late teens.

The victim suffered head pain but refused medical attention.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).