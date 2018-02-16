Two teenagers are accused of threatening to shoot up their Brooklyn school, according to the NYPD. (Published 6 hours ago)

NYC Teens Accused of Plotting to Shoot Up Their School

What to Know Two teenagers are accused of threatening to shoot up their Brooklyn school, according to the NYPD

The teens are charged with terrorist criminal threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon, police say

Cops say the alleged threat was made less than two hours after 17 people were killed in a school shooting in Florida on Wednesday

Police said they arrested two 16-year-olds Thursday morning for the alleged threats that were made just an hour and a half after the Florida school shooting on Wednesday. Authorities said they recovered an air-rifle.

Cops say the two teens posted the threats on social media around 4 p.m. Wednesday while holding an AR-15 style firearm, saying “We're gunning down tmrw,” and “Don't come to school tomorrow.”

Officials said the school that was threatened was the Brooklyn Prospect Charter School in Windsor Terrace.

The teens are charged with terrorist criminal threat, aggravated harassment and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. Attorney information for the two teens weren’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, in New Jersey, an entire school district will be closed Friday due a "security threat" posted to Instagram, officials there say. On Wednesday, 17 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside their Florida high school.