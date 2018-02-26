A New York mother and father were arrested Sunday when police found their 19-year-old daughter bound with duct tape in the back of their car in Manhattan, the NYPD says.

Police say officers responded to a 911 call from a witness reporting an assault in progress on Forsyth Street on the Lower East Side Sunday evening. When cops arrived, they found the 19-year-old girl sitting in the back of a Toyota Prius with duct tape over her mouth, hands and feet.

Her 38-year-old mother, Rachel Cohen, was sitting next to her, and her 40-year-old father, Menachem Cohen, was also in the area.

The parents told police their daughter is emotionally disturbed and was difficult to deal with. They were arrested on four misdemeanor and one felony charge. They were scheduled to be arraigned Monday evening; it's not clear if they have attorneys who could comment on the charges.

The teen was taken to Bellevue Hospital.