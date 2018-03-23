Well, that's one way to fail a driver's license test.

Police in Buffalo, Minnesota, say a 17-year-old girl in the process of taking her road test at the driver's license exam station in her hometown of Monticello accidentally put the vehicle in drive instead of reverse.

The SUV lurched forward when she accelerated Wednesday, propelling the vehicle forward and over the curb, then into (and through) the building housing the license exam office. Police photos show major damage.

The license examiner, a 60-year-old woman who had been in the SUV with the girl, was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The teenage driver was not hurt; no one in the building was hurt either.

No charges are pending, but it's probably safe to say she's not getting her license any time soon.