What to Know Cops are looking for a serial groper who has attacked at least four times, mostly 15- and 16-year-old girls, in the Bronx since late March

The most recent case involved a 22-year-old woman; cops say he put his hands around her neck and tried to drag her into his vehicle

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

Police are looking for a man who has grabbed girls' buttocks and breasts at least three times in the Bronx since late March -- and they say he's suspected of most recently being behind a violent attack on a young woman in the same borough.

The most recent case, on July 3, involved a 22-year-old woman; all the other cases involved girls no older than 16. In the latest attack, police say the suspect walked up to a 22-year-old woman near Edison and Barkley avenues, put his hands around her neck and tried to pull her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Cops believe the same man had struck about two weeks earlier, walking up to a 16-year-old girl near Philip Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway and punching her in the face before grabbing her breasts and buttocks and running off.

They also linked him to attacks on May 20 and March 24. In the May case, the suspect grabbed a 15-year-old girl's breasts and buttocks near Logan and Barkley avenues. In the March case, he tried to do the same to a 16-year-old girl near Hatting Place and Pennyfield Avenue. None of the victims were hospitalized.

Authorities released a sketch of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.