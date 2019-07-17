Violent Groper Terrorizes Teenage Girls in the Bronx, Attacks at Least 4 Times Since March: NYPD - NBC New York
STORM TEAM 4: 
Severe Weather Likely; Track Storms Here
logo_nyc_2x

Violent Groper Terrorizes Teenage Girls in the Bronx, Attacks at Least 4 Times Since March: NYPD

Published 53 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Violent Groper Terrorizes Teenage Girls in the Bronx, Attacks at Least 4 Times Since March: NYPD
    Handout

    What to Know

    • Cops are looking for a serial groper who has attacked at least four times, mostly 15- and 16-year-old girls, in the Bronx since late March

    • The most recent case involved a 22-year-old woman; cops say he put his hands around her neck and tried to drag her into his vehicle

    • Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS

    Police are looking for a man who has grabbed girls' buttocks and breasts at least three times in the Bronx since late March -- and they say he's suspected of most recently being behind a violent attack on a young woman in the same borough. 

    The most recent case, on July 3, involved a 22-year-old woman; all the other cases involved girls no older than 16. In the latest attack, police say the suspect walked up to a 22-year-old woman near Edison and Barkley avenues, put his hands around her neck and tried to pull her into his vehicle before fleeing the scene. 

    Cops believe the same man had struck about two weeks earlier, walking up to a 16-year-old girl near Philip Avenue and the Cross Bronx Expressway and punching her in the face before grabbing her breasts and buttocks and running off. 

    They also linked him to attacks on May 20 and March 24. In the May case, the suspect grabbed a 15-year-old girl's breasts and buttocks near Logan and Barkley avenues. In the March case, he tried to do the same to a 16-year-old girl near Hatting Place and Pennyfield Avenue. None of the victims were hospitalized.

    Top News: PR Governor Faces Protests Over Scandal, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: PR Governor Faces Protesters Over Chat Scandal, France Celebrates Bastille Day, and More
    Carlos Giusti/AP

    Authorities released a sketch of the suspect (above). Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us