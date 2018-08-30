A group of attackers beat a teen and a young man with a glass bottle and punched and kicked them after asking if they were in a gang, the NYPD said.

A group of attackers beat a teen and a young man with a glass bottle — and punched and kicked them — after asking if they were in a gang, the NYPD said.

The 16-year-old boy and the 21-year-old man were standing in front of 301 Keap Street, in Williamsburg, around 11:15 p.m. on July 31 when the group approached them, police said.

After one of the group members asked the two if they were in a gang, he repeatedly struck them over their heads with a glass bottle, the NYPD said.

The attacker kept hitting them with the bottle while his accomplices punched and kicked them, police said. The attackers fled the scene, and the victims were taken to Woodhull Hospital, where they were treated for cuts on their heads and released.

The attacker who struck the victims with the bottle is in his late teens or early 20s, stands between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 and was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and red shorts, police said.

The other attackers are males in their late teens or early 20s, the NYPD said.

The assault was partially caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.