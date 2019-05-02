Funeral to Be Held for Innocent Teen Shot and Killed in Yonkers - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Funeral to Be Held for Innocent Teen Shot and Killed in Yonkers

“Little girl didn’t have nothing to do with it… and you all took my sister’s life for no reason," Montanez sister said

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Wake Held for Yonkers Teen Killed by Stray Bullet

    The family of a high school student killed by a stray bullet in Yonkers remembered her at her wake on Wednesday. Ida Siegal reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 1, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, died after she was shot in the head in Yonkers last week; police say she was an innocent bystander

    • Police are now searching for Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, in connection with Montanez's death

    • Montanez will be laid to rest Thursday

    An emotional funeral will be held Thursday for the 18-year-old high school junior who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Yonkers last week. 

    Marilyn Cotto Montanez will be laid to rest Thursday, a week after she died  after she was shot in the head near Morningside and Lake avenues in Yonkers. Grief-stricken friends and family put together a memorial at the site where she was killed, not far from where her wake was held Wednesday. 

    Police are still searching for Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, in connection with her death. 

    Jamir Thompson.
    Photo credit: Yonkers Police Department

    Police say two groups got into a dispute after Jamir stole a gold chain from another person shortly before the shooting. At some point during the ensuing chase, Thompson pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, hitting Montanez in the head, according to police.

    Montanez was walking to the corner store near her home with her 9-year-old sister when she was hit, police said.

    Jamir may have fled the New York area after the shooting, according to police. The Yonkers Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest. 

    Family members said Montanez had dreams of becoming a surgeon. 

    In a statement on Friday, Police Commissioner Charles Gardner called the shooting "a tragic event where a young person lost her life due to gun violence." 

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us