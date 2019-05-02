The family of a high school student killed by a stray bullet in Yonkers remembered her at her wake on Wednesday. Ida Siegal reports.

What to Know Marilyn Cotto Montanez, 18, died after she was shot in the head in Yonkers last week; police say she was an innocent bystander

Police are now searching for Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, in connection with Montanez's death

Montanez will be laid to rest Thursday

An emotional funeral will be held Thursday for the 18-year-old high school junior who was caught in the crossfire of a shooting in Yonkers last week.

Marilyn Cotto Montanez will be laid to rest Thursday, a week after she died after she was shot in the head near Morningside and Lake avenues in Yonkers. Grief-stricken friends and family put together a memorial at the site where she was killed, not far from where her wake was held Wednesday.

Police are still searching for Jamir Thompson, 15, of Yonkers, in connection with her death.

Jamir Thompson.

Photo credit: Yonkers Police Department

Police say two groups got into a dispute after Jamir stole a gold chain from another person shortly before the shooting. At some point during the ensuing chase, Thompson pulled out a gun and fired at least one shot, hitting Montanez in the head, according to police.

Montanez was walking to the corner store near her home with her 9-year-old sister when she was hit, police said.

Jamir may have fled the New York area after the shooting, according to police. The Yonkers Police Department is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to his arrest.

Family members said Montanez had dreams of becoming a surgeon.

In a statement on Friday, Police Commissioner Charles Gardner called the shooting "a tragic event where a young person lost her life due to gun violence."

An investigation is ongoing.