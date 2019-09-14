Teen Severely Injures Neck While Playing Football on Long Island: Police - NBC New York
Teen Severely Injures Neck While Playing Football on Long Island: Police

The boy was one of three teenage football players injured in two separate incidents on Long Island Saturday, police said

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    Joe Little, NBC 7
    What to Know

    • A teenage boy severely injured his neck while he was playing football on Long Island, police said

    • The 14-year-old boy was playing football at Long Beach High School when he collided with a 15-year-old player, police said

    • The 15-year-old was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, according to police

    A teenage boy severely injured his neck while he was playing football on Long Island, police said.

    The 14-year-old boy was playing football at Long Beach High School in Lido Beach around 10:50 a.m. on Saturday when he collided with a 15-year-old player, according to police.

    The 14-year-old was taken to the hospital by helicopter with a severe neck injury, police said.

    The 15-year-old was hospitalized with a shoulder injury, according to police.

    The incident at Long Beach High School wasn't the only incident in which a teenage football player was injured on Long Island Saturday. 

    Around 10:15 a.m., another 15-year-old boy was playing football at Bethpage High School when he fell on his neck and head, injuring his back, according to police. 

    He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment via helicopter, police said. 

    Police didn't immediately provide additional details about either incident.

