Teen Struck By Gunfire Outside Queens School, May Be Connected to Previous Fatal Teen Shooting: Source - NBC New York
Teen Struck By Gunfire Outside Queens School, May Be Connected to Previous Fatal Teen Shooting: Source

A police source said a group of teen boys were fighting outside the Jamaica school when one fired a gun, hitting a teen girl across the street

By Myles Miller

Published 2 hours ago

    Another teenage victim was hit with gunfire in Queens Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources said, and it may be connected to a 14-year-old who was shot and killed at a basketball court just two days earlier.

    Just before 4 p.m. Monday, a group of teen boys started a fight with a student as they all were leaving New Dawn Charter High School in Jamaica during dismissal, a law enforcement source told NBC New York. During the melee across the street from the school, one of the teens fired a gun multiple times, witnesses told detectives.

    One of the bullets struck a 15-year-old girl in the shoulder as she exited the school, according to the law enforcement source. She was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, but is expected to recover.

    Despite witness accounts describing multiple shots ringing out, only one shell casing was recovered from the scene at 89th Avenue and 161st Street, a law enforcement source says.

    Police believe the intended target of the shooting was not involved in the initial brawl, but may have been a student at the school who was at the basketball court on Saturday when Amir Griffin was fatally shot in the neck around 8 p.m.

    Authorities are investigating whether there is a possible connection in the shootings, according to a law enforcement source.

