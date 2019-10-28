After a fight broke out among boys across the street from the Jamaica school, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder. The girl is expected to recover, and police are looking to see if the shooting is connected to a fatal shooting of a 14-year-old boy over the weekend. NBC New York’s Myles Miller reports.

Another teenage victim was hit with gunfire in Queens Monday afternoon, law enforcement sources said, and it may be connected to a 14-year-old who was shot and killed at a basketball court just two days earlier.

Just before 4 p.m. Monday, a group of teen boys started a fight with a student as they all were leaving New Dawn Charter High School in Jamaica during dismissal, a law enforcement source told NBC New York. During the melee across the street from the school, one of the teens fired a gun multiple times, witnesses told detectives.

One of the bullets struck a 15-year-old girl in the shoulder as she exited the school, according to the law enforcement source. She was rushed to the hospital in unknown condition, but is expected to recover.

Despite witness accounts describing multiple shots ringing out, only one shell casing was recovered from the scene at 89th Avenue and 161st Street, a law enforcement source says.

Police believe the intended target of the shooting was not involved in the initial brawl, but may have been a student at the school who was at the basketball court on Saturday when Amir Griffin was fatally shot in the neck around 8 p.m.

Authorities are investigating whether there is a possible connection in the shootings, according to a law enforcement source.