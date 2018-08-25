Teen Stabs Younger Brother to Death on Long Island, Police Say - NBC New York
Teen Stabs Younger Brother to Death on Long Island, Police Say

Published 38 minutes ago | Updated 9 minutes ago

    Suffolk County Police Department
    Robert Rivera.

    What to Know

    • A teen was arrested after he stabbed his younger brother to death on Long Island, authorities said

    • Officers found Brian Castillo, 17, lying on the ground at his home in Bay Shore with a stab wound to his neck Friday evening

    • Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene, and his brother Robert Rivera, 19, was arrested and charged with his murder

    A teen was arrested after he stabbed his younger brother to death on Long Island, authorities said.

    Officers responding to a 911 call around 7:20 p.m. on Friday found Brian Castillo, 17, lying on the ground at his home on North Thompson Drive in Bay Shore with a stab wound to his neck, Suffolk County police said.

    Castillo was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

    Officers who searched the area found Castillo’s brother Robert Rivera, 19, around 7:40 p.m., police said. Rivera, who also lived in the home on North Thompson Drive, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, according to police.

    He’s expected to appear in court on Saturday.

