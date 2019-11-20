Teen Slashed in Face, Leg Near Bronx High School

What to Know A teen suffered slash wounds to his face and leg outside a Bronx high school, police said

A teen suffered slash wounds to his face and leg outside a Bronx high school, police said.

The 16-year-old was outside DeWitt Clinton High School at Mosholu Parkway and Paul Avenue in Norwood just before 3 p.m. when the attack happened, according to police. It appears he may have been surrounded by a group of people at the time of the slashing, police said.

The teen was cut on his cheek and leg. His condition was not immediately clear, nor was if he was taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, and have not said if they are searching for any suspects.