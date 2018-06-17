Teen Slashed by Robber in Surgical Mask: Police

A teenager was slashed in the face by a robber on Long Island, police said Sunday.

The 19-year-old was walking on Hoffman Street in Valley Stream on Friday morning when the stranger wearing a surgical mask approached, Nassau County police said.

The assailant brandished a box cutter and demanded cash, police said. The teen complied.

The robber than slashed the teen, cutting the left side of his face, police said.

The victim ran home and called police.

Police are looking for a man about 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, with dark sideburns, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.