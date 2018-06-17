Teen Slashed by Robber in Surgical Mask: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Teen Slashed by Robber in Surgical Mask: Police

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Teen Slashed by Robber in Surgical Mask: Police
    NBC 4 New York

    A teenager was slashed in the face by a robber on Long Island, police said Sunday. 

    The 19-year-old was walking on Hoffman Street in Valley Stream on Friday morning when the stranger wearing a surgical mask approached, Nassau County police said. 

    The assailant brandished a box cutter and demanded cash, police said. The teen complied. 

    The robber than slashed the teen, cutting the left side of his face, police said. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    The victim ran home and called police. 

    Police are looking for a man about 5 feet, 11 inches or 6 feet tall, with dark sideburns, a dark blue hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us