Police are looking for a man they say groped a 15-year-old girl on the subway and tried to kiss her before the victim shoved him, causing him to fall to the floor of the train.

The girl was on a northbound D train approaching the Bay 50th Street Station in Brighton Beach when the man walked up to her, touched her inner thigh and attempted to kiss her, police said.

The girl shoved the man away, causing him to fall to the floor, and then moved to a different train car. The man stayed in the train car.

The suspect is described as being about 35 to 45 years old, 5-feet-3 to 5-feet-5 inches, and 160 to 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit cap, a black hooded sweater, black jeans and tan work boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.