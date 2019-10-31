What to Know A teen was shot as they stood in front of an apartment building in the Bronx, officials said

The 14-year-old was shot in the leg while outside a building across from St. James Park in Fordham Heights, according to police

The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, according to police and fire officials

A teen was shot as they stood in front of an apartment building in the Bronx, officials said.

The 14-year-old was outside the building at 2600 Creston Ave., right across from St. James Park in Fordham Heights, according to police.

Shots rang out just before 3 p.m., striking the teen in the leg, police said. The victim was rushed to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, according to police and fire officials.

The shooting comes just days after two other teens were shot in Queens. A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed at a basketball court in Jamaica on Saturday, and a 16-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder as she was leaving school on Monday. She is expected to recover, and a teenager has been arrested in her shooting.

Police have given no indication the shootings are connected at this time, however. They had no information regarding a suspect.

An investigation is ongoing.