A teenager was found shot and killed in Queens Wednesday, with his body left dumped along the street in a quiet residential neighborhood, police said.

Cops believe that the body of 19-year-old Jay Patel was dropped on 268th Street near 82nd Avenue in Floral Park around 1 p.m. Wednesday after he was shot somewhere else. Neighbors said a woman walking her dog saw two people toss a body on the sidewalk near a home in the area, then quickly take off.

Surveillance video captured a car — a red Toyota Camry — that police think the two suspects responsible fled in as it sped away. It was unclear where the car was heading.

Those who live in the area saw first responders rushing to help, and one local resident tried to perform CPR himself, neighbors say.

Police who were first on the scene found Patel, who lived just a few blocks away, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The Nassau Community College student was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation in the teen’s death is ongoing, as police are not sure where the victim may have initially been shot, who did it and why.