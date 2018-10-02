Teens Yank Sneakers Off 15-Year-Old Boy's Feet, Grab $5 From His Pants in Brooklyn Robbery: Cops - NBC New York
Teens Yank Sneakers Off 15-Year-Old Boy's Feet, Grab $5 From His Pants in Brooklyn Robbery: Cops

Published 2 hours ago

    Cops are looking for a pair of teens they say sneaked up behind a 15-year-old boy on a Brooklyn street in the middle of the morning, yelled, "Give us your money and shoes or we're going to beat you up!" then grabbed $5 and the shoes and ran.

    The boy wasn't hurt in the 9:40 a.m. robbery on Ocean Avenue Sept. 27. 

    Police say he had been walking when the pair, both boys between 15 and 17 years old, approached him from behind and threatened him. They grabbed $5 from his pocket, pulled his sneakers off his feet and ran off. 

    Anyone who recognizes the suspects (above) is asked to call police. 

