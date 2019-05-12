Teen Punches Subway Conductor in the Face: NYPD

A teenager punched a subway train conductor in the face at a Brooklyn station, the police said.

It was the ninth attack on an MTA worker in 2019.

The 46-year-old conductor was at the Jay Street-Metro Tech Station when a group of teens approached him on Saturday, the NYPD said.

When he put his head out the window, one of the teens, believed to be 14 or 15 years old, punched the man in an unprovoked attack, police said.

"Attacks on transit employees are completely reprehensible and we work closely each and every day with police to bring those responsible for these crimes to justice," said MTA President Andy Byford. "Our employees work under challenging conditions and we will do everything we can to make sure they are safe while on the job."

The union representing transit workers said more police protection was needed.

“We need more police in the subway and on buses to prevent these attacks," said TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano. "We are sick and tired of the lack of respect for transit workers and the lack of protection."

The punch is the latest in a string of attacks against MTA workers, including two bus drivers who had urine thrown on them and a train conductor who was stabbed.