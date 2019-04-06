Teen Mom Accused of Suffocating Newborn With Hands: Affidavit

A teen mom charged with first-degree murder in the death of her newborn baby boy allegedly pressed on his chest until he stopped breathing, according to an affidavit of probable cause released Saturday.

Jada McClain, 18, of Neptune Township, was charged with murder and disturbing or desecrating human remains, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said.

Quaimere Mohammed, 19, of Asbury Park, has been charged with second-degree disturbing or desecrating human remains, according to prosecutors. Mohammed was allegedly the baby's father, according to the affidavit.

According to the affidavit, McClain hid her pregnancy from her parents and gave birth in the bathroom of her home on March 29. The baby was alive and cried.

She set the baby on her bed, put her hands on his chest and pushed down until he stopped breathing, the affidavit said.

She put the baby's body in a car, picked up Mohammed and he dumped the body in a trash bin outside an Asbury Park apartment complex, the affidavit said.

McClain later took detectives back to the dumpster, the affidavit said. Surveillance video showed Mohammed discarding a blue trash bag in the dumpster.