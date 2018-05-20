14-Year-Old Boy Poses as Cop, Robs Blind Man: NYPD

A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with robbing a blind man in the subway, police say. (Published 36 minutes ago)

A 14-year-old boy pretended to be a police officer and helped a blind man enter a subway station, then stole his wallet, police said Sunday.

Police arrested the teenager and charged him with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

The teen approached the blind 64-year-old man in the subway station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue on May 14 and offered assistance, police said.

He led the victim into the subway station and took his wallet, under the guise of helping him pass under the turnstile.

But the teen didn't return the wallet, police said. He fled and $500 was charged to the victim's credit card at a nearby store.



