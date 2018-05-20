14-Year-Old Boy Poses as Cop, Robs Blind Man: NYPD - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

14-Year-Old Boy Poses as Cop, Robs Blind Man: NYPD

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    14-Year-Old Boy Robbed Blind Man in Subway: NYPD

    A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with robbing a blind man in the subway, police say. (Published 36 minutes ago)

    A 14-year-old boy pretended to be a police officer and helped a blind man enter a subway station, then stole his wallet, police said Sunday.

    Police arrested the teenager and charged him with grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer. 

    The teen approached the blind 64-year-old man in the subway station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue on May 14 and offered assistance, police said. 

    He led the victim into the subway station and took his wallet, under the guise of helping him pass under the turnstile. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    But the teen didn't return the wallet, police said. He fled and $500 was charged to the victim's credit card at a nearby store. 


    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us