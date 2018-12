A teenage girl was struck by a Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center patient transportation vehicle in midtown. (Published 2 hours ago)

A 14-year-old girl was struck by a hospital van transporting patients on Manhattan's East Side Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The girl was struck by the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center van near East 54th Street and Second Avenue just before 3 p.m.

The driver stayed on the scene as the girl was transported to Bellevue Hospital with head trauma.

No one in the van was injured. The hospital says it's cooperating with authorities in the investigation.