A 17-year-old girl was shot to death just a block from the Bronx Zoo, police said Sunday.

Vlana Robert, of the Bronx, was shot in the torso just before midnight Saturday, the NYPD said. She was shot outside on Vyse Avenue near 181st Street.

She was brought to St. Barabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No one has been arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.