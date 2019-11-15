The teen recorded video of her going up to the door and freeing her two friends who had been placed under arrest for assault. The two escapees didn't make it far and were soon brought back into custody, and now the other teen is also facing obstruction charges. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

A wild scene was captured on camera as a teen filmed herself freeing a friend from the back of an NYPD cruiser after being placed in police custody in the Bronx.

According to police, officers were arresting two 14-year-old girls in Longwood Wednesday afternoon after the pair were accused of brutally kicking and punching another girl until she was unconscious several times at the corner of Timpson Place and East 149th Street.

As the officers started trying to cuff the girls, one of them fought back, and things got heated from there. A teen was seen on video pushing an officer, and people in the crowd screamed at the officers.

Both were eventually cuffed, and placed in the back of the NYPD SUV. That’s when another girl who was filming the incident came around to the side of the vehicle and opened the rear driver’s side door.

She is heard on camera yelling “You got it, run, run!” as the handcuffed girl takes off out of the car and down the street.

“When you lock somebody up, it’s supposed to be locked automatically, and it wasn’t locked at all,” said witness Vanessa Rodriguez. “Maybe that was a mistake from the cops.”

The handcuffed girl didn’t make it very far, as officers were able to track her down not far from the scene. Police were also able to bring in the girl who opened the door, charging her with obstruction.

Some at the scene said the cops handled the situation too aggressively, and shouldn’t have treated the teen girls so “violently.”

“These are children, there’s a way to do things,” one woman told NBC New York.

The two teens who were placed in handcuffs have been charged with assault. The incident is still under investigation.