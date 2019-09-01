Teen Found Shot Dead Inside Crashed BMW on Long Island: Cops - NBC New York
Teen Found Shot Dead Inside Crashed BMW on Long Island: Cops

Police found Jaifield Gordon, 18, of Medford, shot inside the 2013 BMW in Coram around 12:37 a.m. on Sunday

    A teenager died after he was found shot inside a crashed BMW on Long Island, police say.

    Police found Jaifield Gordon, 18, of Medford, shot inside the 2013 BMW in Coram around 12:37 a.m. on Sunday.

    The BMW had crashed into a parked car and fence in front of 55 Beach Drive, at Judith Drive, according to police.

    Gordon was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    Police didn’t immediately provide additional details, but said they believe the shooting happened on Judith Drive.

    Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

