The father of a 16-year-old boy shot dead while playing basketball in Brooklyn called him “highly intelligent” and said he “loved basketball.” Ken Buffa reports.

What to Know A 16-year-old boy shot dead on a basketball court in Brooklyn was a “highly intelligent” kid who loved the sport, his father said

Timothy Oyebola, of Queens, was shot in the head while playing basketball on a court in Brownsville after school on Friday

“My son is highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball,” his father said

A 16-year-old boy shot dead on a basketball court in Brooklyn was a “highly intelligent” kid who loved the sport, his father said.

Timothy Oyebola, of Queens, was shot in the head while playing basketball on a court behind P.S. 396 in Brownsville after school on Friday.

His father, David Oyebola, remembered him as a calm, focused student.

“My son is highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball,” he said.

Police say Timothy wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.

“He was a really good kid,” NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said. “This is a very unfortunate act.”

Police are now searching for two men who were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. On Saturday, they were posting fliers seeking the killer.