A 16-year-old boy shot dead on a basketball court in Brooklyn was a “highly intelligent” kid who loved the sport, his father said.
Timothy Oyebola, of Queens, was shot in the head while playing basketball on a court behind P.S. 396 in Brownsville after school on Friday.
His father, David Oyebola, remembered him as a calm, focused student.
“My son is highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball,” he said.
Police say Timothy wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.
“He was a really good kid,” NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said. “This is a very unfortunate act.”
Police are now searching for two men who were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. On Saturday, they were posting fliers seeking the killer.