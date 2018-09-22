Teen Fatally Shot on Basketball Court in Brooklyn Loved the Sport, Dad Says - NBC New York
Teen Fatally Shot on Basketball Court in Brooklyn Loved the Sport, Dad Says

“My son is highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball," Timothy Oyebola's father said

Published 2 hours ago

    A 16-year-old boy shot dead on a basketball court in Brooklyn was a “highly intelligent” kid who loved the sport, his father said.

    Timothy Oyebola, of Queens, was shot in the head while playing basketball on a court behind P.S. 396 in Brownsville after school on Friday.

    His father, David Oyebola, remembered him as a calm, focused student.

    “My son is highly intelligent, God-fearing… very focused. He loved basketball,” he said.

    Police say Timothy wasn’t the intended target of the shooting.

    “He was a really good kid,” NYPD Chief Michael Kemper said. “This is a very unfortunate act.”

    Police are now searching for two men who were seen fleeing the scene after the shooting. On Saturday, they were posting fliers seeking the killer.

