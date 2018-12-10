NYPD: Man, 19, Dies After Being Pushed into Moving Ambulette During Dispute - NBC New York
NYPD: Man, 19, Dies After Being Pushed into Moving Ambulette During Dispute

By Checkey Beckford

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

    NYPD: Man, 19, Dies After Being Pushed into Moving Ambulette During Dispute
    A 19-year-old man has died after he was pushed into the path of a moving ambulette during a dispute with another person in the Bronx, police say. 

    The victim, Angel Reyes-Gonzalez, was arguing with someone at 194th Street and Bainbridge Avenue in Fordham Manor Monday evening when the other person pushed him into the street, where he was hit by an ambulette, police said.

    "I just heard people say they jumped him, threw him into the street, and a white van hit his head," said friend Pamela Alvarez.

    The driver of the ambulette stayed on the scene. Reyes-Gonzalez was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in cardiac arrest from severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead. 

    Police said the victim had emerged from between two parked cars when he was hit by the ambulette. It's not clear if he was deliberately pushed, or if it was a fight that ended in a tragic accident.

    People in the neighborhood who knew Reyes-Gonzalez said he was "a good guy." Friends said he had no family in the country, and police were trying to reach loved ones in Mexico. 

