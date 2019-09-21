A teenage cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Queens, police say. Ken Braffa reports.

A teenage cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Queens, police say.

Mario Venezuela, 14, was struck by the truck near Borden Avenue and 11th Street in Long Island City around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said.

Police believe the boy may have been riding next to or holding onto the truck when he was struck. The truck was making a right turn onto 11th Street at the time of the crash, according to police.

The 33-year-old driver of the truck stayed on the scene and no arrests were made Saturday, police said. A witness told police the driver of the demolition waste truck was visibly shaken and devastated by the crash.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.