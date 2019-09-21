Teenage Cyclist Struck, Killed By Truck in Long Island City, Police Say - NBC New York
Teenage Cyclist Struck, Killed By Truck in Long Island City, Police Say

Police believe the boy may have been riding next to or holding onto the truck when he was struck

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    A teenage cyclist was struck and killed by a truck in Queens, police say.

    Mario Venezuela, 14, was struck by the truck near Borden Avenue and 11th Street in Long Island City around 2 p.m. on Saturday, police said. 

    Police believe the boy may have been riding next to or holding onto the truck when he was struck. The truck was making a right turn onto 11th Street at the time of the crash, according to police.

    The 33-year-old driver of the truck stayed on the scene and no arrests were made Saturday, police said. A witness told police the driver of the demolition waste truck was visibly shaken and devastated by the crash.

    Police say their investigation is ongoing.

