Teen Critically Hurt After Being Attacked by Group in Brooklyn: Police - NBC New York
Teen Critically Hurt After Being Attacked by Group in Brooklyn: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    A teen is in critical condition after being assaulted by a group of attackers in Brooklyn, police say.

    The teen, who is around 16 or 17 years old, was attacked on Avenue M, near East 16th Street, in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.

    The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

    Police didn't immediately release any additional details about the incident.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

