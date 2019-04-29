What to Know
A teen is in critical condition after being assaulted by a group of attackers in Brooklyn, police say.
The teen, who is around 16 or 17 years old, was attacked on Avenue M, near East 16th Street, in Midwood just before 4:30 p.m. on Monday, police said.
The teen was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police didn't immediately release any additional details about the incident.
