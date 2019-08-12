Police: Teen Drank 5 Spiked Seltzers Before Long Island Hit-and-Run - NBC New York
Police: Teen Drank 5 Spiked Seltzers Before Long Island Hit-and-Run

By Greg Cergol

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

    Long Island Teen Charged in Drunk Driving Hit and Run

    A teen girl pleaded not guilty to driving drunk after a weekend party allegedly causing two crashes -- one of them critically injuring an 80 year old. Greg Cergol reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A 17-year-old drank five spiked seltzers the night before she struck an 80-year-old woman in a Long Island hit-and-run, police say

    • Police say Christina Burns was responsible for the incident, as well as for hitting another vehicle shortly after the first crash

    • Burns' lawyer entered a not guilty plea for the teen

    A 17-year-old drank five spiked seltzers the night before she drove into an 80-year-old woman and then drove away, police investigators say. The elderly woman remains in a critical condition at hospital. 

    Police say Christina Burns was heading to work on Long Island early Sunday morning after drinking five spiked seltzers at a graduation party the night before. 

    A surveillance camera captured the collision, and the car driving away. Police say Burns then hit another vehicle in Nesconset a half hours after the first crash.

    The victim has been identified as Che Yeung, a senior who walked around her neighborhood daily. 

    Investigators allege Burn's is responsible for both incidents. She was charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious physical injury Monday.

    Burns' lawyer entered a not guilty plea for the teen.

      

