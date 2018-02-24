Teen Charged Over 'Joke' of Gun in Backpack: Police

A 14-year-old New Jersey boy faces criminal charges for joking that he had a gun in his backpack, police say.

A teenager who said that he had a gun in his backpack has been charged with creating false public alarm, police said Saturday.

The 14-year-old boy told detectives that he was just joking. Detectives found no evidence of a gun the middle school or at his home, New Brunswick police said.

Teachers became aware of the threat at the end of the school day on Friday and notified police.

Police warned that they take threats very seriously. "Even if the students perceive them as jokes, the consequences can be serious," police said in a statement.

