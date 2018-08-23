Two teenagers who were caught on a viral video throwing insult after insult at a trio of NYPD officers in the Bronx have been arrested for robbery after the same cops recognized them from the tirade, police say.

Police said 16-year-old twin brothers were arrested in the early-morning hours on Tuesday for separate robberies. The New York Post was first to report the arrests and added, citing police sources, that one of them allegedly confessed to having possession of a stolen scooter while the details on the other teen’s alleged crime weren’t immediately available.

(WARNING: The video below contains graphic language.)





The NYPD told News 4 that the twin brothers were part of a group seen on a viral video, which was posted to a Facebook and has garnered more than 8,000 shares and 618,000 views, showing the group tossing insult after insult at the officers and following them down the stairs of a Bronx apartment building on Westchester Avenue near East 158th Street on Aug. 8.

“You p---y, you know what’s up,” one of the voices behind the camera is heard saying. “Suck my d--k” and “get the f--k out my building” are also heard.

Police said the officers from the video were able to identify the duo after the insult-tossing tirade.

It wasn’t known if the teens had attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

These Are 10 Easiest NJ Colleges to Get Accepted to: Report

These Are 10 Hardest NJ Colleges to Get Accepted to: Report

