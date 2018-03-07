Teen Boy Chases After Man Who Attacked, Groped Him in NYC Park: Cops - NBC New York
Teen Boy Chases After Man Who Attacked, Groped Him in NYC Park: Cops

The teen started chasing after the man, but eventually lost track of him on Jackson Avenue

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    Teen Boy Groped Inside NYC Park: NYPD

    A 14-year-old boy was attacked and groped inside St. Mary's Park, police say. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A teen boy was attacked and groped by a man Tuesday morning inside a park in the Bronx, police say

    • The boy shoved the attacker away from him after he tried to kiss him around 7 in the morning in St. Mary's Park in Mott Haven

    • When the man ran away from the boy, the teenager took off after him, but ended up losing track of him a short time later

    A teen boy tried to take matters into his own hands after he was attacked and groped by a man inside a Bronx park right as the sun was coming up, police say.

    The 14-year-old boy was walking inside St. Mary’s Park around 7 Tuesday morning when a 30-something-year-old man snuck up from behind, according to the NYPD. The attacker, police say, then punched the youngster in the face and tried to kiss him.

    That’s when the boy fought back, officials said. He shoved the man away from him, but the attacker then groped him and ran away, heading north through the Mott Haven park.

    The victim wasn’t going away easy, authorities said. The teen started chasing after the man, but eventually lost track of him on Jackson Avenue.

    The youngster was hurt and suffered a bruise to one of his eyes, the NYPD said.

    The suspect was last seen wearing a black hat and a dark green coat. Anyone with tips is urged to call Crime Stoppers.

