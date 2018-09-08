Teen Boy Charged With Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Girl: NYPD - NBC New York
Teen Boy Charged With Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Girl: NYPD

Published 33 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Girl, 17, Shot to Death in NYC: Police

    A 17-year-old girl was shot to death just a block from the Bronx Zoo, police said. Ida Siegal reports. (Published Sunday, June 3, 2018)

    A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old girl, police said. 

    Julius Romero, of the Bronx, was charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. 

    He's accused of killing Vlana Roberts just a block from the Bronx Zoo on June 2. 

    Roberts, of the Bronx, was shot in the torso just before midnight, the NYPD said. She was shot outside on Vyse Avenue near 181st Street. 

    She was brought to St. Barabas Hospital where she was pronounced dead. 

    It wasn't clear whether Romero had an attorney. 

