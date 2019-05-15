16-Year-Old Bicyclist Swerves to Avoid Parked Car Door, Gets Killed by Truck in Brooklyn - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

16-Year-Old Bicyclist Swerves to Avoid Parked Car Door, Gets Killed by Truck in Brooklyn

The 16-year-old was was cycling in Borough Park when he hit a parked car's door that swung open, sending him to the ground where the truck hit him

Published May 15, 2019 at 11:22 PM | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    16-Year-Old Bicyclist Swerves to Avoid Parked Car Door, Gets Killed by Truck in Brooklyn

    What to Know

    • A teen bicyclist riding down a street in Brooklyn died after being hit by a truck

    • The 16-year-old was cycling in Borough Park when a parked car's door swung open, causing him to swerve out of the way

    • The rider was unable to avoid the door and toppled to the ground, where a Ford Econoline truck traveling the same direction hit him

    A teen bicyclist riding down a street in Brooklyn died after being hit by a truck, police said.

    The 16-year-old, later identified as Yisroel Schwartz, was cycling north on 17th Avenue in Borough Park when a parked car's door swung open, causing him to swerve out of the way.

    The rider was unable to avoid the door and toppled to the ground, where a Ford Econoline truck traveling the same direction hit him.

    The teen was rushed via private ambulance to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Top News: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Scheme

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Felicity Huffman Pleads Guilty in College Admissions Scheme, and More
    Steven Senne/AP

    The driver remained at the scene and no arrests whave been made. An investigation is ongoing.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us