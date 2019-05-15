What to Know A teen bicyclist riding down a street in Brooklyn died after being hit by a truck

The 16-year-old, later identified as Yisroel Schwartz, was cycling north on 17th Avenue in Borough Park when a parked car's door swung open, causing him to swerve out of the way.

The rider was unable to avoid the door and toppled to the ground, where a Ford Econoline truck traveling the same direction hit him.

The teen was rushed via private ambulance to Maimonides Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and no arrests whave been made. An investigation is ongoing.