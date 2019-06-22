Teen Arrested in Stabbing Death of Bodega Worker: NYPD - NBC New York
Teen Arrested in Stabbing Death of Bodega Worker: NYPD

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    An 18-year-old man was arrested on Saturday and charged in the stabbing death of a bodega worker in upper Manhattan, police said. 

    Jose Paniagua, of the Bronx, was charged with murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon, the NYPD said. 

    He's accused of stabbing to death Mohamad Nasser Awawdah, 28, of New Rochelle. Awawadah was stabbed in the bodega where he worked on Dyckman Street in Inwood on Wednesday. 

    Police say he was stabbed after confronting men who were loitering outside the store. 

    He was pronounced dead at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital.

    It wasn't immediately clear whether Paniagua had an attorney. 

