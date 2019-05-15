Police in Brooklyn are investigating a pair of hate crime attacks since Saturday. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

What to Know A teen has been arrested in connection to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn that was caught on camera

The 16-year-old has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment

Video of the attack shows a young man sneak up behind the victim and punches him in the back of the head, nearly sending him to the ground

A teen has been arrested in connection to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn that was caught on camera, police said Wednesday.

The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment.

Video of the attack shows an Orthodox Jewish man walking along Rodney Street at Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg just after 7 p.m. on May 7 when a young man sneaks up behind him and punches him in the back of the head.

The victim, dressed in tradition Orthodox garb, was nearly sent falling to the sidewalk before recovering and briefly chasing after the assailant.

Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

New video of an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn has been released. Marc Santia reports. (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

Police were investigating to see if the attack was fueled by anti-Semitism. At the time, it was the second attack on a Jewish man in New York City in less than a week.