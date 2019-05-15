Teen Arrested for Alleged Attack on Jewish Man In Brooklyn Caught on Video - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

Teen Arrested for Alleged Attack on Jewish Man In Brooklyn Caught on Video

The 16-year-old has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment

Published May 15, 2019 at 10:59 PM | Updated at 11:00 PM EDT on May 15, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    NYPD Investigating Pair of Hate Crimes in Williamsburg

    Police in Brooklyn are investigating a pair of hate crime attacks since Saturday. Katherine Creag reports. (Published Thursday, May 9, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A teen has been arrested in connection to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn that was caught on camera

    • The 16-year-old has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment

    • Video of the attack shows a young man sneak up behind the victim and punches him in the back of the head, nearly sending him to the ground

    A teen has been arrested in connection to an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn that was caught on camera, police said Wednesday.

    The 16-year-old, whose name has not been released because he is a minor, has been charged with assault, aggravated harassment and harassment.

    Video of the attack shows an Orthodox Jewish man walking along Rodney Street at Marcy Avenue in Williamsburg just after 7 p.m. on May 7 when a young man sneaks up behind him and punches him in the back of the head.

    The victim, dressed in tradition Orthodox garb, was nearly sent falling to the sidewalk before recovering and briefly chasing after the assailant. 

    Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

    [NY] Attack in Brooklyn Investigated as Possible Hate Crime

    New video of an attack on a Jewish man in Brooklyn has been released. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published Wednesday, May 8, 2019)

    Police were investigating to see if the attack was fueled by anti-Semitism. At the time, it was the second attack on a Jewish man in New York City in less than a week.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us