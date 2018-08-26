Teen Arrested After 29-Year-Old Man is Shot Dead in Queens, Police Say - NBC New York
Teen Arrested After 29-Year-Old Man is Shot Dead in Queens, Police Say

Published 3 hours ago

    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • A teenager was arrested after a 29-year-old man was shot dead in front of an apartment building in Queens

    • Police found the man unconscious and unresponsive in front of a building in Astoria

    • The man had several gunshot wounds to his chest. A 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with his death

    A teenager was arrested after a 29-year-old man was shot dead in front of an apartment building in Queens, police said.

    Police responding to a 911 call found the man unconscious and unresponsive in front of 35-20 21st Street in Astoria around 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, the NYPD said.

    The man had several gunshot wounds to his chest, and was taken to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

    A 17-year-old has been taken into custody in connection with the man’s death, the NYPD said.

    Police haven’t yet released the name of the man who died.

