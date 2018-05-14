What to Know A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to blow up Westfield Day School in Armonk

State Polie say he made several threatening texts to another student, including sending a photo of himself holding an apparent rifle

Four legally owned rifles were located at the residence, and they were subsequently removed from the residence by the State Police

A 16-year-old Chappaqua boy has been arrested on a felony charge for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Westchester County school, officials said Monday.

Investigators got a tip that the teenager had made the threats to shoot up Westfield Day School, a grades 6-12 school for children in need, in Armonk, according to the State Police.

A joint investigation between New York State Police and the North Castle Police Department found the boy had made several threats via text to another student, including one in which he sent a photo of himself holding an apparent rifle.

Cops tracked the boy down at his home, where they say he admitted making the threats. State Police then arrested him on charges of making a terroristic threat, a felony, and aggravated harassment, a misdemeanor.

Four legally owned rifles were removed from the home.

“We take school threats very seriously and will continue working closely with New York State Police and other law enforcement agencies to keep our children safe," Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said in a statement. "In this case, we commend the New York State Police Intelligence Center and North Castle Police Department for their swift action."

The boy was remanded to the Westchester County Jail after his arraignment. Attorney information for him wasn't immediately clear.