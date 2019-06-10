A New Jersey school district canceled classes on Monday after teachers went on strike over issues including health care costs.

The Franklin Lakes Education Association voted to strike Monday morning, the state teachers' union NJEA said in a statement on its website.

"Without meaningful relief from the crushing cost of imposed health care contributions, current district educators cannot afford to continue working and prospective educators will not be willing to come to Franklin Lakes," NJEA's leadership said in the statement.

The Franklin Lakes Education Association, which represents the teachers, said its 267 members were walking out after what they described as two years without a contract.

The union president told News 4 that both sides met briefly Monday morning, as teachers dressed in mostly black marched in front of the middle school.

The Bergen County district has four schools covering kindergarten to eighth grade and more than 1,100 students. The school year is scheduled to end June 21.

The district's superintendent was not immediately available to comment on the strike vote.