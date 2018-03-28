Teacher's Aide Brought Loaded Gun in Purse to School: Police

A teacher's aide at a New York school is speaking with police after she was found with a loaded gun in her bag, authorities say,

Clarkstown police in Rockland say they got a call from Jesse J. Kaplan School in West Nyack about a teacher's aide with a gun on school grounds Wednesday morning.

The Clarkstown Police school resource officer spoke with the principal and learned someone had spotted the gun in the aide's bag and reported it. It was never taken out of the bag and never used in a threatening manner, according to police.

The school resource officer secured the gun and ensured there was no further concern for students' safety. The teacher's aide was escorted off school grounds.

Rockland BOCES said in a statement the aide -- a recent hire with no problems in the past -- has been suspended with pay. They say they're working with police in their investigation.

In New York, it is a felony to bring a gun onto school grounds or on a school bus.

"Students and staff are safe. The safety and welfare of our Rockland BOCES community is always our top priority," school officials said.

The Jesse J. Kaplan School serves students ages 5 to 21 with autism and cognitive and other disabilities, according to the website.