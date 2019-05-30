NYC Teacher Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Student

What to Know An NYC public school teacher is accused of raping a 13-year-old student

The girl told police she and the 28-year-old teacher had sex in his car on multiple occasions

The Department of Education says Jonathan Pol has been reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation

A 28-year-old New York City public school teacher has been arrested on rape charges for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old student nearly a half-dozen times, authorities say.

Jonathan Pol, who teaches in the Bronx, was taken into custody Wednesday. The girl told authorities they had sex in his car four times.

Pol was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The Department of Education said he has been reassigned from the classroom pending the outcome of the investigation and said the safety of its students and staff is its top priority.

It wasn't immediately clear if Pol had an attorney.