New Jersey Middle School Teacher Accused of Touching Student's Private Parts During Class, May Have Abused Others: Sources, Officials - NBC New York
New Jersey Middle School Teacher Accused of Touching Student's Private Parts During Class, May Have Abused Others: Sources, Officials

Sean Lora, of Bayonne, was arrested early Wednesday, a day after a student at the school where he teaches, Franklin L. Williams Middle School #7 in Jersey City, reported being touched in class

Published at 11:32 AM EST on Mar 8, 2018 | Updated at 11:34 AM EST on Mar 8, 2018

    What to Know

    • A New Jersey middle school teacher faces multiple counts of sexual assault after he allegedly touched a student's private parts

    • The alleged attack on a student was reported Tuesday; the principal called detectives right away and more students alleged similar incidents

    • Sean Lora, of Bayonne, was arrested early Wednesday

    A New Jersey middle school teacher faces multiple counts of sexual assault after he allegedly touched a student's private parts over the child's clothes in the classroom, according to sources familiar with the case -- and authorities say other victims have come forward alleging similar crimes. 

    Sean Lora, of Bayonne, was arrested early Wednesday, a day after a student at the school where he teaches, Franklin L. Williams Middle School #7 in Jersey City, reported being touched in class. 

    The school principal immediately contacted the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit after learning of the report, authorities say. More students in the same class made similar allegations over the course of the investigation. There were seven kids in Lora's classroom on Tuesday, the day the student, who is younger than 13, reported being touched by Lora. 

    Lora has been charged with three counts of sexual assault, one count of aggravated criminal sexual contact and five counts of endangering the welfare of a child. 

    Attorney information for Lora wasn't immediately available, and it wasn't clear how long he had been teaching at the school. 

    News 4 has reached out to the New Jersey State Board of Education for comment.

