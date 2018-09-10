A former Hudson Valley teacher's aide is facing charges after authorities said she brought a gun to school in her pocketbook and left it in a bin that students had access to on a daily basis.

Gillian Jeffords was indicted on child endangerment and weapons charges after prosecutors say another employee at Rockland BOCES Jesse J. Kaplan School in West Nyack knocked over her purse and found a loaded 9mm handgun on March 29.

Prosecutors said the school was placed on lockdown after the discovery, and a school resource officer recovered the gun along with four loaded magazines.The magazines contained 28 rounds of ammo in all, including 14 hollow-point rounds.

The bin where Jeffords allegedly kept the gun was in a closet where students stored bathing suits. Children had access to the closet on a daily basis.

Jeffords was fired by the school after the find and faces up to four years in prison if convicted.

Attorney information for the 24-year-old weren't immediately available.