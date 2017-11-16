Teacher's Aide Hit Nonverbal Student With Autism: NYPD

A Staten Island teacher’s aide has been arrested after authorities said he hit a nonverbal student with autism.

David Pologruto, 61, was arrested on assault and child endangerment charges after police said that someone saw the man hitting the student on the back and hand at P.S. 373 in Concord on Wednesday morning. The child didn’t have any visible injuries but was was crying when authorities arrived on scene.

A city Department of Education spokeswoman said that Pologruto has been suspended without pay. He began working in city schools in 2015 as a substitute aide and has worked at P.S. 373 since 2016. He has no prior disciplinary history.

“There is no place for this alleged behavior in our schools,” the spokeswoman said.

Parents -- some of whom said they weren’t notified of the arrest -- said they were appalled that a school staffer would strike a student.

"We don't bring kids to school to get hit,” said parent Besnik Haraqija. “We bring them to learn something."

The arrest was first reported by the Daily News.