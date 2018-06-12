A Manhattan couple say a tender moment during an Uber ride turned into a tirade by their driver. Ray Villeda reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

Lesbian Couple Say They Were Booted From NYC Uber Over Kiss

What to Know A lesbian couple say they were kicked out of their Uber over the weekend after sharing a kiss while on a trip from Brooklyn to Manhattan

Video captured by the couple shows the driver saying the kiss was 'disrespectful'

Uber said in a statement it is launching an investigation into the episode

New York City has suspended the license of an Uber driver who booted two women after they kissed in his car.

A Taxi and Limousine Commission spokesman calls the driver's behavior "ridiculous." Allan Fromberg says it's 2018 and "this isn't the way we live any more."

It comes after Alex Iovine and Emma Pichl -- both in their 20s -- said they were kicked out of the car after exchaning a "peck" on the lips during a trip from Gowanus, Brooklyn, to Manhattan's East Village.

“We peck kissed, like I reached across and pecked kissed her,” said Iovine. “That’s how fast it was that’s why I say ‘pecked.’”

Iovine recorded what became a tense standoff with their driver as he tells them kissing is "illegal."

The two women retort, “Kissing is not illegal.”

The driver then replies, “You can’t do this in the car. You aren’t allowed to do this.” He goes on to say “It’s disrespectful.”

Iovine and Pichl can then be heard getting upset and threaten to report the driver to both the police and Uber before the video ends.

“It turned into anger, which we are not proud of,” Iovine said. “We were just so overcome with emotions.”

Pichl added, “I’d say if he feels so uncomfortable with two girls pecking in the backseat then he shouldn’t be an Uber driver in New York City.”

NYC Rideshare Drivers Spill Grotesque, Unusual Stories

Sex, drugs and even births -- all of this is happening in the back of ridesharing cars and driver's in New York City have seen it all. Pei-Sze Cheng has the story, with additional reporting by Kristina Pavlovic. (Published Tuesday, May 8, 2018)

The pair did report the driver to Uber afterward, and the company has launched an investigation and “will take the appropriate action.”

“Uber does not tolerate any form of discrimination,” the company said in a statement.

El Boutari hasn't responded to requests for comment.