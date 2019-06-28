What to Know A cab driver was found fatally shot in his taxi behind a CVS in Rockland County, and now his family is asking for help finding the killer

Around 8 a.m. Friday, someone spotted Luis Guaman parked behind a pharmacy in Spring Valley, having been shot multiple times

Guaman’s wallet was not taken, the family said, leading them to wonder why anyone would kill the Ecuadorian immigrant and father

A cab driver was found shot and killed in his taxi behind a CVS in Rockland County, police said, and now his family is asking for help finding his killer.

The family of Luis Guaman told News 4 exclusively that he went to work for his shift as a livery cab driver Thursday night. Around 8 a.m. Friday, someone spotted him parked behind the pharmacy in Spring Valley. He had been shot multiple times, and was clinging to life.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, family said.

Guaman’s wallet was not taken, the family said, leading them to wonder why anyone would kill the Ecuadorian immigrant and father. Guaman worked two jobs to support his wife and daughter.

“He has a daughter who’s 4 years old,” said Guaman’s sister-in-law Jillian Laquidara, “who’s trying to understand right now that her father is in heaven.”

Guaman’s family is also frustrated because the police are being very tight-lipped about information, not releasing any details surrounding the shooting. The only information they have put out is that the killer is still on the loose.

“We need to be at peace, our family needs to be at peace, knowing that the person that murdered my brother-in-law is put into jail forever,” said Laquidara.

Police told News 4 they are not releasing any additional information about the crime or the suspect at this time. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged by the family and cops to contact the police.