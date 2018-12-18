Taxi Hops Curb, Crashes Into Building in Midtown: Fire Officials - NBC New York
Taxi Hops Curb, Crashes Into Building in Midtown: Fire Officials

One person, possibly the cab’s driver, was seriously injured

Published 2 hours ago

    A taxi hopped a curb and slammed into a Midtown building late Monday, officials say.

    The cab crashed into a building on Ninth Avenue, near 45th Street, on the west side at around 11:30 p.m., firefighters said. One person, possibly the cab’s driver, was seriously injured. They were taken to an area hospital to be treated.

    Video from the scene shows firefighters working to pull the taxi from a vacant building.

    Nobody was on the sidewalk at the time of the crash. 

    News 4 has reached out to the Department of Buildings for comment.

