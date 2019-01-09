Suspect With 'Only the Strong Survive' Tattoo Arrested in Rape of Woman in Queens - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Suspect With 'Only the Strong Survive' Tattoo Arrested in Rape of Woman in Queens

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Search for Rape Suspect in Queens

    Police are searching for a tattooed rape suspect in Queens. Rana Novini reports.

    (Published Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a suspect in the rape of a woman in South Ozone Park, Queens, over the weekend

    • The suspect is identified as 24-year-old George Persaud, who has distinctive tattoos

    • Police say he took the woman to a secluded area while showing a fake gun, and raped her early Sunday

    Police say they've arrested a suspect in the rape of a woman who was allegedly taken to a secluded area at gunpoint in Queens and attacked last month. 

    Police said the suspect, 24-year-old George Persaud, approached the 40-year-old victim in South Ozone Park sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, and showed a fake gun. The suspect then forcibly took the woman to a secluded area, where he raped her, police said.

    Persaud, who had a distinctive tattoo across his chest that says "Only the strong survive," and a nautical star on his right hand, was arrested Wednesday and was being interviewed at the 112th Precinct station. 

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us