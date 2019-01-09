What to Know Police are looking for a suspect in the rape of a woman in South Ozone Park, Queens, over the weekend

The suspect is identified as 24-year-old George Persaud, who has distinctive tattoos

Police say he took the woman to a secluded area while showing a fake gun, and raped her early Sunday

Police say they've arrested a suspect in the rape of a woman who was allegedly taken to a secluded area at gunpoint in Queens and attacked last month.

Police said the suspect, 24-year-old George Persaud, approached the 40-year-old victim in South Ozone Park sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, and showed a fake gun. The suspect then forcibly took the woman to a secluded area, where he raped her, police said.

Persaud, who had a distinctive tattoo across his chest that says "Only the strong survive," and a nautical star on his right hand, was arrested Wednesday and was being interviewed at the 112th Precinct station.